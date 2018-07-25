You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: France's Benjamin Pavard wins goal of the tournament for thunderous volley against Argentina

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 25, 2018 22:34:44 IST

Paris: France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

Benjamin Pavard won goal of the tournament for his strike against Argentina. AP

The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France's last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute.

France went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on 15 July.

Pavard's effort won a public vote to be named the best of the 169 goals scored in the tournament, seeing off competition from Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero's free-kick against Japan and Luka Modric's goal in Croatia's group-stage thumping of Argentina.


