FIFA World Cup 2018: France's Antoine Griezmann happy VAR was available during Australia win

Kazan: France's Antoine Griezmann, who scored the first World Cup penalty awarded through the VAR system in the 2-1 win over Australia, said Saturday it was "a good job" the technology was in place.

The Atletico Madrid star wrote his name into the history books after he went down under a tackle from Josh Risdon in the penalty box in the second half of the Group C fixture.

Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not initially award a spot-kick but after running to the touchline to view the VAR footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann slotted past Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan at the Kazan Arena.

Mile Jedinak equalised from the spot for Australia before Paul Pogba gave France victory in the 81st minute.

"It's a good job there was video in this case," Griezmann told BeIN in France.

"I think it was a penalty, he caught me on the left foot. Just after I got up, it was hurting a bit. That's not simulation."

Griezmann admitted France had not played well.

"It wasn't a great match for the team or for me, but the important thing is to start with a victory.

"I know I can do far better, but I am relaxed about it, I know it is going to get better."

