Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: France should be wary off Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, says Les Bleus' Raphael Varane

Sports Reuters Jul 07, 2018 20:17:34 IST

St Petersburg: A day after scoring his first goal of the World Cup, France defender Raphael Varane has turned his thoughts to how his team can stifle Belgium's potent attack when the sides meet in Tuesday's semi-final in St Petersburg.

Varane, who headed home Antoine Griezmann's free-kick to open the scoring for France in their 2-0 quarter-final victory over Uruguay on Friday, said he was pleased with how France's relatively young team was maturing as they progressed.

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (L) celebrates his second goal, his team's third, with Belgium's forward Eden Hazard during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have been key players for Belgium. AFP/Odd Andersen

"I'm happy to have been decisive (by scoring). It's a great pleasure," the Real Madrid centre-back told reporters on Saturday. "We were faced with a physical challenge yesterday and we dealt with it.

"Experience counts in these big competitions and it helps to avoid small mistakes. We have a relatively young team, but we've shown maturity and have been growing since the tournament started.

"We're solid defensively and have been able to adapt to our opponents. We can also vary our game, which it is a massive strength."

Belgium showed plenty of attacking flair in their 2-1 win over Brazil in the other quarter-final and Varane singled out forward Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard as two of the players the French would have to be wary off.

"It's a World Cup semi-final... there are no favourites," he added. "We'll have to outdo ourselves and give our best, take each match as it comes, and see how far we can go.

"Belgium are young, but they are maturing. We know it will be a tough match. Romelu Lukaku's physicality can trouble any defence. We can't leave him any space because he's a quality player.

"As for Eden, I've already played against him when he was at Lille. He has great qualities and is a good dribbler. We can't give him any space either, so it is going to take a collective effort."


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 20:17 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 07 Jul 2018
Sweden
0:2
England
Match Centre
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores