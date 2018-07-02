Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: France midfielder Djibril Sidibe's injury less severe than expected, Benjamin Mendy resumes training

Sports Reuters Jul 02, 2018 18:12:52 IST

Russia: France are expected to be at full strength when they take on Uruguay in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday after assistant coach Guy Stephan described Djibril Sidibe’s injury as a minor scare.

Djibril Sidibe picked up an injury during training on Sunday. AFP

Full back Sidibe limped out of Sunday’s training session with an ankle injury a day after France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

“It’s nothing serious. I can’t say he’ll train with the others today and his ankle is bruised but it’s nothing big,” Stephan told a news conference on Monday. He added that full back Lucas Hernandez was nursing a minor muscle problem.

Another full back, Benjamin Mendy, had suffered a thigh muscle problem but “he will resume his activity today”, said Stephan.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:12 PM

