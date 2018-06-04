You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: France leave out Anthony Martial, Karim Benzema from 23-man squad

Sports AFP Jun 04, 2018 19:12:20 IST

Paris: France formally submitted their 23-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, making no changes from the group named in mid-May.

File image of France's Karim Benzema. Reuters

None of the original 23 have been replaced by anyone on Didier Deschamps' stand by list.

Several top stars failed to make the cut at all, with Manchester United's Anthony Martial, Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema all omitted from the 23.

France's 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Djibril Sidibe, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Steven N'Zonzi, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Nabil Fekir, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Florian Thauvin


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 19:12 PM

