FIFA World Cup 2018: France have responded to criticism with 'great' performance against Argentina, says Didier Deschamps

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 14:12:22 IST

Kazan: Coach Didier Deschamps said France had responded to their critics with a "great" performance to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 4-3 win over Argentina on Saturday.

France head coach Didier Deschamps gestures during the round of 16 match against Argentina. AP

France struggled to convince during the group stage of the tournament in Russia and Deschamps said he was happy they had finally lived up to expectations.

Spain play Russia at the Luzhiniki Stadium in Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Croatia vs Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 11.30pm.

"We had to respond (to the critics) and we responded well," he said. "Criticism is always there. But there is truth on the pitch and (the response) came through a strong and quality performance which we delivered tonight. We made Argentina suffer."

"It was a great fixture and a great match," he told TF1. "There were mistakes, obviously. We started badly at 2-1 down but we knew what we needed to do. We could have kept things a bit simpler near the end of the game, though.

"There was a lot of emotion. I am happy for the players who went out to get this qualification for the quarter-finals.

"As I told them before the game, we have been preparing for months, for weeks to play matches like that."

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 14:12 PM

