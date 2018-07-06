Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: France captain Hugo Lloris says team's defence must be 'at its best' against Uruguay

Sports Reuters Jul 06, 2018 10:51:31 IST

Nizhny Novgorod: Uruguay might be the team at the World Cup with most vaunted defence but France have to be watertight at the back too if they are to emerge triumphant from Friday’s World Cup quarter-final, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris warned on the eve of the match.

The France captain said so much was at stake that there could be no room for error.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris smiles as he answers journalists during the official press conference at the eve of their quarterfinal match against Uruguay. AP

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris smiles as he answers journalists during the official press conference at the eve of their quarterfinal match against Uruguay. AP

Uruguay play France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Friday's early quarter-final at 7.30 pm, followed by Brazil versus Belgium at the Kazan Arena at 11.30 pm

“We cannot afford to give away cheap corners or free kicks or anything that close to our penalty box because they are so dangerous there.

“France will have to be at its best, we know that in the end there is little to choose between these two teams. It’s going to be a very different match to the one you saw against Argentina.”

In last weekend’s round of 16 game, France scored four times in a blistering display, as they finally showed off their potential. However, they now face a Uruguay side who have conceded one goal in four matches at the tournament in Russia.

“The further we go in this competition the fewer mistakes we can afford to make,” he added.

Lloris said preparing for the eventuality of a penalty shootout, should Friday’s game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium end deadlocked, was also important to bear in mind.

“In a shootout, you need to be a bit lucky but it is also something you can prepare for, not only from the goalkeeper’s point of view but also the taker of the penalties,” he said.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 10:51 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores