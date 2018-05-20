You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: England players to be advised on dealing with potential racism in Russia

Sports AFP May 20, 2018 20:42:59 IST

London: England are to receive advice on how to deal with potential racist incidents they may encounter at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

There are concerns that racism has become endemic within Russian football and earlier this month the country's football association was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (€25,000) by global governing body FIFA following racist chants by supporters during a friendly international against France in March.

Soccer Football - Russian Football National League - FC Olimpiyets Nizhny Novgorod vs Rotor Volgograd - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - April 28, 2018 Fans cheer their team. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin - RC1C298009B0

According to FARE, there were 89 racist incidents at Russian Games in the 2016-17 season. Reuters

France's Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele were the target of monkey chants during their side's 3-1 win over Russia in Saint Petersburg.

"We work with our players on how we will support each other if anything like that was to happen," said Southgate. "There would be some official protocol to follow if it did happen but we really hope it is a situation that doesn't emerge, and that it's a festival of football we are talking about on the pitch and not talking about things off the field."

Southgate, a former England international, added: "The most important thing is that internally we are able to support our players if something does happen and they understand how their teammates and our staff are going to go about that.

"There are some sessions we will do with them about that, and then there is the official protocol to be followed. As a federation, I think we would be strong in pushing for the right solutions within that.

"So we have everything in place, but most importantly is that internally the players feel they have that level of support."

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd on 18 June.

Racism has plagued Russian football since clubs began purchasing foreign players after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016-2017 season.

The number was about the same as that recorded in the preceding three seasons — an indication that the Russian Football Union's attempts to eradicate the problem have yet to succeed.


Updated Date: May 20, 2018 20:42 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores