You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: England make low-key arrival in Russia with Marcus Rashford's injury concern

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 13, 2018 00:48:00 IST

RepinoRussia: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will have an injury assessed on Wednesday, said England manager Gareth Southgate as his side touched down in Russia for the World Cup on Tuesday.

Rashford shone with a stunning opening goal in England's final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica last week, but England are hopeful he will be fit for their tournament opener against Tunisia on Monday with Southgate describing the injury as a "slight knock".

File image of Marcus Rashford in England training. Getty

File image of Marcus Rashford in England training. Getty

"Marcus took a slight knock, but nothing too serious, so we will have a look at that ahead of tomorrow's session which is open for everybody to see," Southgate told the BBC upon England's arrival in St Petersburg.

"But other than that, everybody came through fine. Across three weeks, we have been really pleased to get the 23 we picked through all of the sessions."

After flying into Saint Petersburg, England headed to their base camp in the seaside town of Repino, 45 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the city, where preparations will start for the Three Lions' opening game against Tunisia on Monday.

England will also face World Cup debutants Panama and highly fancied Belgium in Group G.

"We are obviously excited to be here now. We just wanted to get over here and settled to start to prepare for the games ahead," said England captain Harry Kane.

"It is a World Cup - there is always going to be pressure, nerves and excitement.

"For us it is about working hard and training hard until the game, then going out there and having some fun."

England's arrival at their hotel was met with a strong security and media presence.

However, there were few locals on hand to welcome the team to their base other than a small group of excited young boys keen to catch a glimpse of some Premier League stars.

Early exits in the group stages at the 2014 World Cup and in humiliating fashion to Iceland at Euro 2016 have tempered expectations England can end a 52-year wait to win the World Cup.

However, impressive displays in warm-up wins over Nigeria and Costa Rica have given some hope that England could win a knockout game for the first time at any major tournament for 12 years.

"We hope we can send people to work the following day having enjoyed our matches," said Southgate before departing for Russia.

"I know what those tournament experiences can be like and we desperately want to bring that."


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 00:48 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores