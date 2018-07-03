FIFA World Cup 2018: England, despite goal-happy start, must discover defensive cohesion, momentum against Colombia

Moscow: Momentum, momentum. That curious thing which England was supposed to have earned and then gave it away. The build up to the tie against Colombia has been dominated by talk of the weak English line-up against Belgium in the final group game and whether Gareth Southgate and his players now find themselves with a chance to make history.

After all, it is obvious that a run to the final which sees the English face Colombia, Switzerland/Sweden, and then Croatia/Russia is a more comfortable route than facing Japan, Brazil, and France on the other side of the draw. Yet, the potentials could be shown up as a wishful dream if England’s history catches up with the team once again. It has been 12 years since the Three Lions won a knockout match in a major tournament and the burden hangs heavy on the team.

Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm

Only two years ago in France, England succumbed in familiar fashion to Iceland in the Round of 16. Since the embarrassing loss, more than half the squad has changed, with 12 of the players at the Euros having not made the flight to Russia. The starting eleven has drastically changed under Southgate too as seven of the starters against Iceland are no longer first-choice for England.

But the questions are still the same. Despite England’s goal-happy start to the World Cup, the team’s insipid display against Belgium showed once again that Southgate does not have much to call upon in case any of his preferred players is indisposed. But even his first choice line-up, which is the youngest in this tournament now, has questions to answer about its ability to deliver when the exit door is in sight.

The English camp, though, has reasons to believe that a rupture has been made with the past. Southgate has excelled where not many have because he has instilled a sense of freedom within the camp, and not just in the team’s game. Under Roy Hodgson, the English squad had a ghostly look to it with few avenues for expression. But ever since Southgate took charge, his players have been allowed to speak their mind while the burden of representing the country has been actively lessened.

For once, England have also found a tactical advantage over its opponents. No team had more shots from set-pieces (seven) than the Three Lions in the group stage. The change in approach could not be starker from the confusion which took hold at the Euros in France. Back then, Harry Kane was on corner duties even though he did not perform that role at club or the international level before. In Russia, a welcome change has seen Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander Arnold undertake the duty while Kane, as seen against Tunisia when he struck a brace following corners, is positioned in areas where he can be most effective.

The optimism, though, is a slippery slope. It took very little to disrupt England’s happy balance as the aftermath of the crushing win over Panama was followed by debates over the benefit of Southgate resting his best players for the match against Belgium; the possible permutations for the knockout stages were another unnecessary distraction.

As it turns out, England will play Colombia now and not Japan. Jose Pekerman’s side recovered from its defeat in the opening game to top Group H and England certainly find themselves playing the tougher opponent from the pool. Although Colombia are unlikely to field the convalescing James Rodriguez from the beginning, there are enough threats otherwise in the form of Radamel Falcao and the two Juans — Quintero and Cuadrado.

Although England have not been tested defensively yet, Pekerman’s side would have encouragement in the unconvincing fortitude displayed by Southgate’s men when put under pressure. Despite dominating Tunisia for the first 30 minutes, a lackadaisical error from Kyle Walker allowed the opponents back into the game. Panama did not even have the quality to trouble England and still managed a goal.

Perhaps, the English defence will find better cohesion when it faces a more challenging opponent. But the question of momentum will arise too. Has the nine-day gap between the match against Panama and Tuesday’s encounter versus Colombia benefitted England’s first choice team? Or is the long wait in a major tournament counter-productive?

There is no definitive answer to the question but it remains fair to say that England will have to show that they can resume the charge which has already cast the team in the role of serious underdogs. If England do defeat Colombia at the Spartak Stadium, they will also go on to answer plenty of doubts about their fortitude in the face of a knockout match.

Two decades ago, Glenn Hoddle’s English side met the Colombians in a do-or-die clash at the World Cup. Although it was a group stage encounter, a 1-2 loss to Romania had left England’s chances hanging in the air. A consummate 2-0 win over Colombia followed, raising hopes that the Three Lions could go all the way. But the dream was to crash a few days later against Argentina in the familiar setting of penalties.

England’s litany of hurt accumulated in the ensuing years, and all the false dawns ensure nobody still believes that Southgate and his players can go all the way. A win over Colombia on Tuesday, though, can alter perception. It may bring back the momentum too, even as England prepares to measure reality with its dreams.

