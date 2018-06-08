You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Eden Hazard confident Belgium's 'Golden Generation' will win trophies, unlike England in 2000s

Sports Reuters Jun 08, 2018 13:31:15 IST

While England’s “Golden Generation” failed to live up to their potential, Belgium’s current squad has a real chance at lifting trophies, according to captain Eden Hazard.

Hazard will lead a powerful Belgium side at the World Cup boasting players from some of Europe’s top sides, including Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Eden Hazard scored one goal and assisted another as Belgium took on Egypt in warm-up friendly. AP

In the 2000s, big things were expected from an England squad that included the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen but they never progressed past the quarter-finals at a major tournament.

“The golden generation you had in England, 10 years or 15 years ago, won nothing. Now I think the fans, journalists, all of Belgium, the country just want to win something. We have a golden generation,” Hazard told reporters.

Belgium will face England in the final Group G match at the World Cup on 28 June. They open their campaign against Panama on 18 June before meeting Tunisia on 23 June.

Jun 08, 2018

