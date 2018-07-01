Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to discuss Portugal future after Round-of-16 loss

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 10:43:14 IST

Sochi: Cristiano Ronaldo declined to comment on his international future on Saturday after bowing out of the World Cup following Portugal's 2-1 defeat by Uruguay.

The Real Madrid star exited his fourth World Cup in disappointment after two goals from Edinson Cavani saw the Uruguayans advance to the last eight.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after his team was eliminated during the round of 16 match against Uruguay. AP

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after his team was eliminated during the round of 16 match against Uruguay. AP

Spain play Russia at the Luzhiniki Stadium in Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Croatia vs Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 11.30pm.

However Ronaldo, who will be 37 by the time of the next World Cup, would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career.

"Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches," Ronaldo said.

The 33-year-old did however say that European champions Portugal could look forward to the future with confidence.

"We have a fantastic group, young and with a lot of ambition and for that reason I think the team will remain strong," he said.

Ronaldo finished his World Cup campaign with four goals, one adrift of England's Harry Kane who leads the standings with five.

Earlier, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he hoped Ronaldo would remain part of the international set-up.

"Cristiano still has a lot to give to football and I hope he will stay to help the young players grow and develop," he said.

"We have a team with many young players and of course we all want him there with us."

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018​

 


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 10:43 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores