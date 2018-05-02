FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rican striker Marco Urena to undergo surgery for facial fractures

Costa Rican striker Marco Urena will have surgery to repair facial fractures and is expected to be out at least a month, Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC said Tuesday.

The news will be a concern for Costa Rica, coming a month and a half before the start of the World Cup in Russia.

Urena, who has been a key piece in LAFC's strong start to their inaugural MLS season, was injured in a collision in the first half of the club's 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday — LAFC's first match in their new Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC said Urena would undergo surgery on Friday and be re-evaluated in four weeks, with the expected recovery time four to six weeks.

Costa Rica open their World Cup campaign in Russia on 17 June against Serbia and will also face Brazil and Switzerland in Group E.