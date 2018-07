A thrilling World Cup came to its conclusion as France beat Croatia in Sunday's final in Moscow, but there have been plenty of unusual incidents on the pitch and on the sidelines in Russia.

From Maradona's two-fingered salute to Swiss double eagles, the World Cup will be remembered for a lot of moments.

Some of those moments will be etched in fans' memory for a long time. Firstpost has listed a few of them. Arrange those in your order of significance.