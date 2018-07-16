Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 comes to a close: Here's a quiz to see how closely you were watching the tournament

Sports FP Sports Jul 16, 2018 12:37:23 IST

A high-octane, and rather fitting, World Cup final saw France — unbeaten throughout the tournament — beat Croatia 4-2 to lift only their second world title in history.

Along the way, we saw Germany crash out in ignominy, England flatter to deceive, Belgium's 'golden generation' getting so close, yet finishing third overall and so on.

A massive 169 goals were scored over the course of 64 matches in a World Cup that ended at the same tempo in which it began (five goals in the opening match and six in the last one). But that's enough random trivia from us.

How many trivial factoids do you recall?

Take this quiz and find out:


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 12:37 PM

