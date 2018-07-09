FIFA World Cup 2018: By achieving success with young squad, England coach Gareth Southgate has rekindled country's football culture

The England bandwagon rolls on. From the towering presence of Mamayev Kurgan, beckoning the defences of the motherland, in Volgograd to Emmanuel Kant’s tomb in Kaliningrad and Samara, the space capital of the USSR, England have orbited into a new galaxy, far, far away from the usual kit-bag neurosis and misplaced entitlement that surrounds the Three Lions camp at any World Cup.

To know that it all began with a journalist from the Daily Telegraph pouring Sam Allardyce a glass of wine. Here’s a presumption: Allardyce would have played Gary Cahill at the back, taken Wayne Rooney to Russia, stuck to a rigid, outdated interpretation of the 4-4-2 formation, ensuring the stagnation of English football and inhibiting the blissful, if unexpected, balmy Russian summer that England are enjoying at the World Cup.

Back home, the merriment around England’s results and refreshing football displayed by a brimming generation of prodigies has transformed into delightful mass hysteria: expectation has made way for admiration; quadrennial malcontent for unfettered optimism, all wrapped up into the melancholic and mystical penned by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

Indeed, England is in a state of reverie, and yet this is neither a day dream nor a fantasy. Central to the English footballing ecstasy, reaching the last four of the World Cup for the first time since the 1990 World Cup in Italy, is the founder of the Order of the Navy Waistcoat, Sir Gareth Southgate. Well, not a Sir just yet. His heroism and lionhearted spirit haven’t per se come in the results England have achieved, but through the process and quiet revolution he has instigated.

The terminology here may be wrong: Southgate is not one for corporate speak – he did mention ‘progress’ once after England’s 6-1 demolition of Panama in the group stages, but when asked before the tournament about connecting with the fans, he said: “We’re a team with our diversity and youth that represents modern England and in England we’ve spent a bit of time being lost as to what our modern identity is, and I think as a team we represent that modern identity and hopefully people can connect with us.”

Southgate has shaped England’s modern identity, gambling on youth. They travelled to Russia with their youngest ever squad at a World Cup. The triumphs at the U-20 and U-17 World Cups last year emboldened the England coach to dip into a pool of barnstorming talents and allowed him to justify his choices without having to face any bile. He dispensed with the classic 4-4-2, a system his predecessor Roy Hodgson employed at the last World Cup and the European Championships with catastrophic consequences.

There was some irony to England beating Sweden then with the 3-5-2 formation Southgate has favoured during this tournament. Hodgson revolutionised Swedish football by introducing 4-4-2, pressing and zonal marking in the late 70’s when he coached in Sweden. He swept aside the influence of German football over Swedish football forever.

Anno 2018, Janne Andersson still goes with a 4-4-2, but Southgate and England have evolved. The team’s backbone – Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli and Harry Kane – have all come through the U-21 team. Southgate himself coached that English age group at international level.

Wins against Tunisia, their opening game, and Colombia, in the round of sixteen, with that strange game against fellow semi-finalists Belgium interspersed, were laboured and very tense, but against Sweden, drilled defense masters with great spatial awareness, England asserted a cool authority, controlling the game and maintaining their set-piece excellence. They seemed to have fun during the game too. In the stands, a Gareth Southgate impersonator was in high demand for selfies. England fans gurgled and defied modern music by singing the same old songs over and over again.

Everything about this England seemed sexy and fresh: the blueprint, the playing style, the atmosphere, and the coach, who has moulded his players into a tight-knight unit, with team ethos front and centre of the team’s progression at the World Cup. Croatia will provide the sternest test yet, but that and the eventual outcome of the semi-final is almost irrelevant: Southgate has moved England, the inventors of the modern game, away from the forlorn fatalism of previous World Cup campaigns and rebooted country's football culture. It seems that, after all, England have remembered once more how to play football.