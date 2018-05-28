FIFA World Cup 2018: Burnley's James Tarkowski withdraws from England's standby list due to impending hernia operation

London: James Tarkowski has withdrawn from England’s World Cup standby list to undergo a hernia operation, a statement by his club Burnley said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old defender had been training with England at their pre-tournament camp since last Monday, having been named as one of England manager Gareth Southgate’s five reserves for the tournament in Russia.

Tarkowski has been nursing a groin problem and it has now been decided that he should undergo surgery with a view to being ready for the Premier League pre-season.

England do not intend to call up a replacement defender.

England’s opening World Cup fixture in Group G is against Tunisia on 18 June.