Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil's right-back Danilo ruled out of the tournament after suffering ankle injury

Sports Reuters Jul 06, 2018 11:05:26 IST

Kazan: Brazil right-back Danilo has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage in training on the eve of Friday’s quarter-final against Belgium, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

Brazil's Danilo and Casemiro wait for the start of the official training session of the Brazil team prior to the quarter final match against Belgium. AP

Brazil's Danilo and Casemiro wait for the start of the official training session of the Brazil team prior to the quarter final match against Belgium. AP

The 26-year-old suffered a thigh problem in Brazil’s opening group game against Switzerland and has since been replaced in the team by Fagner. Danilo himself came into the side after Dani Alves pulled out of the squad before the finals through injury.

Uruguay play France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Friday's early quarter-final at 7.30 pm, followed by Brazil versus Belgium at the Kazan Arena at 11.30 pm

The CBF said on its official website www.cbf.com.br that a scan on the Manchester City player had confirmed a ligament injury in his left ankle that ruled him out of the tournament in Russia.

Danilo had asked to remain with the squad and had already begun to have treatment on the injury, the CBF added.

Brazil, who are favourites to lift the World Cup for a record sixth time, face Belgium at Kazan Arena on Friday.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 11:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores