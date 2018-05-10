You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil's banks will be allowed to close up during team's matches at Russia event

Sports AFP May 10, 2018 23:51:43 IST

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian bankers can breathe a sigh of relief: they'll be allowed to close up and watch the national team in the World Cup on television.

File image of Neymar. Reuters

File image of Neymar. Reuters

Financial authorities in Latin America's biggest economy have told all banks they can arrange their working hours around the far more important live coverage of the "selecao's" matches in Russia.

Banks "may change the opening hours of their branches on the days of the Brazilian football team's matches at the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018," the Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The usual mandatory minimum of five hours opening will be reduced to four, the Central Bank said.

Brazil's much fancied team kicks off its campaign on 17 June against Switzerland at 1500 Brazilian time. That's on a Sunday, but the next two games in Group E, against Costa Rica and Serbia, will be in normal banking hours.

Brazil is the most successful team in World Cup history, with five titles.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 23:51 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores