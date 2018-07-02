FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil will miss Marcelo as they look to neutralise the pacy Mexican attack that consumed Germany

Death, taxes and Brazil in the knockout rounds of a World Cup. In the middle of an honestly bonkers tournament, where predicting outcomes of matches has turned out to be only slightly easier than playing in them, Brazil find themselves with a good chance to keep some semblance of sanity alive in the world.

Football teams from that part of the world often suffer from the curious plight of being stacked up against their predecessors, most of them rather successful. England outfits are often spoken about as unfortunate carriers of a 50-year-old thirst for major success, but imagine being defenders of a record like Brazil’s: five-time champions, never not qualified for the World Cup and knocked out in the group stage only once since their semi-final appearance in 1938. That’s eight decades of consistency and many lifetimes worth of sore shoulders.

Brazil play Mexico at the Samara Arena in Monday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Belgium versus Japan at 11.30 pm at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don.

After a long time, this Brazil team looks like one which has the strength and conviction to carry that weight. Only six remain from the humiliation of 2014, and the team are richer for the renovation. Under Tite, they have looked lively, and their victory over Serbia showed signs of a group finding their pace. Whether they would’ve liked a Round of 16 encounter against Germany, replete with the mouth-watering prospect of revenge, is conjecture, but they have their hands full against a Mexico team which reduced the defending champions into jelly-legged plops of gooey mess just a couple of weeks back.

Like this tournament has shown with so many unheralded teams, Mexico aren’t here to make up the numbers. They are pacy, nimble and terrifyingly swift while pressing or retrieving the second ball, and it made Germany look older and slower than they actually are. Though they are not blessed with the physical might of th e Serbians or the Swiss, Mexico more than make it up by harrying opponents off the ball.

Key Battles

Filipe Luis vs Mexico forward-line

Brazil would be hurting from losing Marcelo, whose attacking ability forces oppositions to field an extra defensive man on his wing. It was evident in the Champions League final, when Salah and Mane couldn’t play too high up for the danger of leaving space for Marcelo to run behind. Mexico field a similar, high-pressing 4-3-3, where Carlos Vela and the tearaway winger Hirving Lozano put full-backs under a lot of pressure. Filipe Luis is a very accomplished defender, but he’s not quite Marcelo, and Mexico’s forwards won’t fear going up against him because he doesn’t give the impetus like the Real Madrid man does.

Coutinho vs Hector Herrera

While most of the noise has been around Neymar’s fitness and theatrical streak, Philippe Coutinho has quietly come of age as Brazil’s main man at this tournament. He began the campaign in a fashion that spectacular, 25-yard curlers usually warrant, following it up with a clutch goal against Costa Rica, and a beautiful scooped assist against Serbia. Brazil might have an array of naturally talented footballers across the pitch, but Coutinho’s ability to unlock a defence won’t be lost on the Mexican team.

Tasked with stopping him would be Hector Herrera, Mexico’s midfield axis. With Jonathan dos Santos and Andres Guardado assuring creative output ahead of him, Herrera will have a clear defensive dictat and might look to shadow Coutinho throughout the game.

Guardado - dos Santos vs Paulinho - Casemiro

For once, Brazil have come to a major tournament with a defensive midfield that is the envy of many. In Casemiro and Paulinho, they have two grafters who can switch between rough ankle-breakers to smooth, between-the-lines-passing registas at free will. They’ve had a good tournament so far, but their toughest test yet will come against the extremely creative playmaker duo in Jon dos Santos and Andres Guadrado, both of whom made their names as attacking midfielders. For Brazil to succeed, the service to the forward line of Chicharito, Vela and Lozano must be plugged out, and these two silky midfielders must be neutralised to facilitate that.

There is little doubt that Brazil will enter the match as overwhelming favorites, as they usually do at big tournaments. Without looking spectacular, Brazil have looked assured and more in control with every passing match. They have a good balance of dynamism and solidity, a quality that’s been rare to spot at this tournament.

Mexico’s flying start at this tournament against Germany was accentuated with a solid 2-1 victory over South Korea, but the 3-0 defeat at Sweden’s hands must have put a dent on their morale. Winning is a habit and breeds confidence and momentum, and Mexico’s implosion at Yekaterinburg can turn out to be their usual unravelling at early stages of a major tournament. El Tri’s 0-4 World Cup record against the men in yellow, and six consecutive Round of 16 exits, will reinforce the belief that Brazil have another quarter-final appearance in the offing.

