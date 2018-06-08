You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil my favourite team but I'm looking forward to Lionel Messi magic, says Sourav Ganguly

Sports PTI Jun 08, 2018 21:56:02 IST

Kolkata: A self confessed football buff, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, like thousands of Kolkatans, will be rooting for his favourite team Brazil, but at the same time wants to be captivated by Lionel Messi's artistry.

"I am looking forward to Messi magic. He's yet to win a World Cup. It's going to be a big World Cup for him," said Ganguly, who has plans to watch the finals.

He further picked Brazil, Argentina and Germany as the teams to watch out for in Russia 2018.

Sourav Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. AFP

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP

"Brazil is my favourite team but I am a Messi fan," he conceded with a smile.

Ganguly also extended best wishes to Arjun Tendulkar, who has been selected for the India Under-19 side which will be touring Sri Lanka in July.

"Lots of wishes to him. I have never seen him play. I hope he does well," he said of the son of his long time teammate Sachin Tendulkar.

Ganguly further said Virat Kohli and Co are overwhelming favourites to win the next month's full series in England.

"I'm very hopeful that India will win in England. The way they have played the ODI series in South Africa, if they are able to hold back the momentum, they will absolutely win."

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in the tour of England beginning 3 July.

England recently suffered a nine-wicket loss to Pakistan at the Lord's Test before levelling the series 1-1 at Headingley.

"India are a far better side than Pakistan. India will have better chances of winning the series," Ganguly said.

India captain Kohli's phenomenal batting form has fetched him the BCCI's best cricketer award for two seasons and Ganguly said he should just keep playing.

"He's nearing 30 and has another six-seven years... He just has to keep playing and don't worry about anything."

To honour the former president Jagmohan Dalmiya, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of the late administrator.

"It's a great news. The proposal was put forward during the BCCI working committee meeting two years ago. We are very happy because he deserves every bit," Ganguly concluded.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 21:56 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores