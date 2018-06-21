associate sponsors

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil federation says governing body has dismissed their complaint over use of VAR against Switzerland

Sports The Associated Press Jun 21, 2018 14:55:00 IST

Sochi: The Brazilian football federation says FIFA has dismissed their complaint over the use of video review in the team's World Cup opener against Switzerland.

Neymar was fouled repeatedly by Swiss defenders looking to contain Brazil's attacking threat. AFP

The federation said on Wednesday FIFA didn't specifically address the plays contested by Brazil: non-calls on a push inside the area before Switzerland's equalizer and a penalty on Gabriel Jesus.

It said FIFA reiterated VAR is used only to eliminate clear and obvious mistakes by the officiating crew.

The federation said its request for the audio used by match officials was denied by FIFA, which claimed the decision not to release such recordings was made before the tournament started.

It said it still believed the use of VAR would have avoided the "clear" refereeing mistakes that went against Brazil during the match.

It said that keeping an open dialogue with FIFA will prevent future mistakes in incidents involving VAR and contribute to improve the system.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:55 PM

