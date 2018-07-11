FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium pay price for coach Roberto Martinez's strange tactical decisions against astute France

Saint Petersburg: Sometimes, the tricks get ahead of the master. When everything you try comes off, there is a tendency to believe that another experiment may not be a step too far. On Tuesday, Roberto Martinez once again fell for the lure of change. But in the process, he ended up breaking what was in prime condition.

Against Japan, Martinez’s substitutions had changed the game while Brazil in the quarter-final was undone by a tactical switch that saw Belgium overrun the five-time champion. However, the manager’s attempt to compensate for the suspended full-back Thomas Meunier’s absence against France only left Belgium with a more complicated solution.

After the match, Martinez was insistent that it were the small margins which separated his team from Les Bleus. But the minor details eventually scuppered Belgium’s World Cup chances. To replace Meunier, Martinez picked Nacer Chadli who was essentially asked to man the entire right flank while Jan Vertonghen was more in the role of a traditional full-back on the other wing.

This meant that as Chadli pushed forward, spaces appeared for France’s Blaise Matuidi to break through into the box. The Juventus midfielder did so with gusto, and the corner which won the match for France was earned after he went on one of those runs.

Even though the goal arrived early in the second half, the threat had been obvious for a while. Yet Martinez did not respond to it and merely stood on the touchline, arms folded, hoping that his tactics would work out on their own. This was strange from a manager who has built his career on an ability to respond proactively to situations.

Tournament football is arguably Martinez’s strongest suit. His only silverware in club competitions involving top division sides was the FA Cup win with Wigan Athletic in the 2012-13 season. It is as if Martinez is more comfortable dealing with every opponent separately, an approach to problem-solving which works best without the frequent distractions of league competition.

But even in a format which works best for the Spanish coach, he relies excessively on his own visualisation of how a match would play out. Given the resources Belgium has, Martinez can feel confident that his bevy of stars will prove decisive on most occasions. But on a day when Hazard and Lukaku are rendered marginal by his system, it becomes an exercise in hope rather than expectation.

After the win over Brazil, Martinez asserted, “As a coach, I have never lost a game tactically but I lost many on the pitch and today, it is not about the tactics but the execution of those tactics.” The execution certainly was not the best in Tuesday’s semi-final but this was a contest lost in the mind too. Belgium posed plenty of threat but showed little bite in the final third.

In the first half, Belgium’s lopsided formation offered a glimpse of what it could offer. With Hazard and Chadli running past the French defence early on, there were opportunities to cross the ball to the six-yard box or hoof it to Fellaini who was pushing forward to almost stand parallel to Lukaku.

But errors crept in. Vertonghen lost the ball thrice in his own half during the first period, while also being given the occasional run around by French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe. Furthermore, direct passes from France kept meeting targets behind the Belgian defence as it pushed up. One such instance arrived in the 12th minute when Paul Pogba threaded a pass from the halfway line to Mbappe, thereby cutting the opposition open.

This did not faze Belgium, though, as it dominated possession with Toby Alderweireld symbolising the offensive outlook – he made no less than 12 passes in the final third during the first half, far more than any other player, in addition to coming close to scoring from a corner.

But the forward players were not as threatening. Over the course of the evening, Kevin de Bruyne moved from right infield to a wider position before settling deeper centrally. But his influence was restricted as much by France as it was by the absence of link-up play from Belgium. If Didier Deschamps’ players had been more clinical, a goal would have arrived earlier but the match hinged on a defensive lapse. Eventually, in a World Cup which has seen about 44 percent goals from set-pieces, the decisive moment came through a corner.

The fact that Fellaini was beaten to the ball by Umtiti was a surprise; the Manchester United midfielder’s later failure to hit the target from a cross by substitute Dries Mertens only gave strength to the suggestion that it was not going to be Belgium’s day. Eventually, Fellaini was subbed off in the 80th minute for Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco, Martinez giving up on his grand tactical plan for something more predictable.

Hope still glimmered for Belgium, even as the clock ticked past 90 minutes. Six minutes of additional time remained to find the equaliser, the Red Devils had desperately sought for most of the second half. But a couple of cheap fouls conceded by Chadli and Vertonghen wrote the conclusion to Belgium’s World Cup campaign.

Another of Martinez’s clever plans had failed thanks to the tactical indiscipline of his players and the manager’s slow response to the problems that arose on the pitch. For once at least, Martinez had lost a match tactically as well. It could not be merely termed Belgium’s defeat; Martinez lost much of the aura that he had recovered during this World Cup. The doubts will return yet again. So will Belgium to Saint Petersburg, for the third-place match on 14 July.

