Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium likely to rest Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku for England game, says coach Roberto Martinez

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 26, 2018 14:04:29 IST

Moscow: Belgium are likely to rest midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne and possibly striker Romelu Lukaku for their last World Cup group match against England, coach Roberto Martinez said on Monday.

With both England and Belgium through to the last 16, Martinez admitted the sting had gone out of Thursday's clash in Kaliningrad, describing it as "almost a celebration" for both sides.

"It's different. If we'd been facing each other to qualify for the World Cup knock-out phase it would have been a lot more emotional," the Spaniard said.

"It's a game that we can celebrate and enjoy. There's a lot of sensations in both camps and both nations going into the knock-out phase.

Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match against Panama. AFP

Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match against Panama. AFP

Australia vs Peru and Denmark vs France will start at 7.30 pm while Nigeria vs Argentina and Iceland vs Croatia  will start at 11.30 pm on Tuesday

"So I don't think the game will be emotional in that respect. I think it'll be almost a celebration."

With that in mind, Martinez said he was unlikely to field any players who have a yellow card in case they picked up another and are disqualified from the round of 16.

"It would be risky and a real gamble to play any of the players who have yellow cards because you don't want a player missing in the knock-out stage," he said.

Manchester City's De Bruyne is one of three Belgium players on a yellow, along with Thomas Meunier and Jan Verthongen.

Martinez also cast doubt on in-form striker Lukaku's participation after he picked up an ankle knock in Belgium's most recent match against Tunisia.

He said a scan showed no major damage but more time was needed to assess the Manchester United forward, who has scored twice in each of his two outings in Russia.

Lukaku's four goals place him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and one behind England's Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer.

Martinez said Kane's form came as no surprise because he knew the Tottenham man was ready to take on leadership duties in the England camp.

"It's like a test for us, if you can keep a player like Harry Kane form scoring then you're keeping your focus and doing your defensive work well," he said.

The match will decide who tops Group G and Martinez dismissed the possibility Belgium could take it easy in order to place second and face an "easier" opponent in the knock-out phase.

"Every game we want to win, I don't think as a professional you can go on a pitch without wanting to win," he said.

"We're looking to do well and make ourselves stronger as a squad against England."

Martinez predicted an entertaining encounter in Kaliningrad.

"I think it's going to be an open game," he said.

"Both teams will try to press each other very high and try to win the ball and dictate play.

"You're not going to see a team sitting back and allowing the opposition to play."

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018​

 


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 14:04 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores