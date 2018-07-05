FIFA World Cup 2018: Balance of power rests firmly in Europe after traditional South American powerhouses face decline

Kazan: Speaking before the World Cup on the Game of our Lives podcast, journalist Tim Vickery captured the poverty which has struck football in South America.

“You look at the Brazil squad, there are three home base players in that. You look at the Argentina squad, there are three home base players in that. Peru’s coach says you know it's not really a measure of quality to do well in the Peruvian league. So, globalisation has taken the players, but it has also taken the ideas. We are seeing more ideas of play coming out of Europe. So, the fate of South American football at the moment is watching the best players on TV, many of which it produces, but instead of selling its spectacle, they are selling its stars.”

The stars they sold are still having their say in the ongoing World Cup. The Brazilian team is a collection of the best talents in Europe and some in Uruguay’s squad ply their trade for the biggest clubs too. But this World Cup is another reminder that the balance of power rests firmly in Europe. Six of the quarter-finalists come from the continent and it remains possible that we could have an all-European semi-final for the first time since 2006.

Of course, this is not unprecedented. The 2006 World Cup in Germany had the same number of teams from the continent in the quarter-finals, so did 1998 while the two previous editions (1990, 1994) consisted of seven European nations in the last eight. But the alarming rise in the financial might of the continent suggests that a decisive power shift is taking place.

The assumption becomes stronger when one considers that the last non-European World Cup champion was Brazil in 2002. The previous two winners of the tournament, Spain (2010) and Germany (2014), broke away from history – they are the only European sides to lift the World Cup outside their continent. Even though there were just three countries from Europe who made the quarter-finals in 2010, and four in 2014, the eventual glory belonged to a team from the continent.

Significantly, as Vickery said, the ideas of football are increasingly a European preserve. That is why Iran manager Carlos Queiroz was keen to dampen the excitement over the better-than-expected performance by weaker sides in the World Cup. “The only nations that are able to compete in the World Cup are those with luck and those who are able to play for clubs in Europe, and that’s not just in Asia but also Africa and elsewhere… I’ve been coaching for 37 years and I can tell the gap between Europe and the rest is only growing. Eight years ago it was bad, four years ago worse and now it’s even worse.”

Queiroz’s argument remains persuasive. When one looks at the quarter-final line-up, the two absolute surprises are teams from Europe – Russia and Sweden. For all the adventure shown by Peru, Morocco, and Japan, they were undone by more experienced, and fitter sides. South America, of course, is the perennial challenger to European supremacy while other continents find themselves restricted to few moments of joy. But this World Cup has brought home some hard truths.

For the first time since 1982, no African teams progressed to the second stage of the competition. In terms of points, Asia garnered a record points total (15) but, in the history of the World Cup, South Korea in 2002 remains its only representative in the quarter-finals. For Africa, Ghana was the last team to reach the last eight in 2010. Costa Rica did go that far in 2014 but no North American side came close this time as Mexico was well beaten by Brazil in their Round of 16 encounter; El Tri have exited the World Cup at this stage for the seventh time running.

The only two non-European teams in the quarters, though, are examples of different models which allow an international side to compete at the highest level. While Brazil gains immensely from the opportunities their players have in Europe, Uruguay have taken a slightly different route.

Under the leadership of long-term coach and patriarch Oscar Washington Tabarez, the country’s football administrators have made their peace with the workings of globalisation. But before Uruguayan players leave for greener pastures, they are intensively schooled in the significance of representing their country in international football. Values like pride and patriotism are deeply emphasised to footballers at an impressionable age; it is no wonder that Edinson Cavani is able to find a few gears extra for the national side than when he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Perhaps, the Uruguayan strategy will bear fruit and we will see a battle between different models of development if Brazil and Uruguay meet in the semi-final on 10 July in Saint Petersburg. If not, this will be another World Cup where European countries prove where the power rests. The assertion of influence potentially could have been checked by a strong Argentinean side but the lack of depth in the Albiceleste squad left only Brazil and Uruguay to fly the flag for non-European countries; Colombia missed the opportunity too, by a sliver.

But with no structural overhaul in football forthcoming, it is unlikely that we will see the hold of Europe over football weaken anytime soon. The headline surprises, if any, will come only from the continent.