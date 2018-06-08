You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina's Manuel Lanzini ruled out of tournament after injuring right knee

Sports AFP Jun 08, 2018 17:56:13 IST

Barcelona: West Ham's Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini will miss the World Cup after injuring a knee during training in Spain, the Argentine football federation said on Friday.

Argentina's Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 due to an ACL injury. Reuters

"Manuel Lanzini suffered, in today's morning training, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee," the federation wrote in a Twitter message.

The 25-year-old, who had been linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool, now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. His injury is a blow for Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli who had counted on Lanzini for his starting line up.

Argentina’s national team is due to travel to Russia on Saturday for the World Cup. Argentina have been drawn in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Click here for comprehensive coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

 


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:56 PM

