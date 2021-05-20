The 2023 Women's World Cup tournament will be the first with 32 teams, expanded from 24, and 10 stadiums will stage games.

FIFA announced the dates for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, with the tournament to be played between 20 July-20 August.

That puts the tournament start around six weeks later than the previous two editions in Canada and France. The 2019 final won by the United States was played on 7 July. The 2023 final on 20 August will be played in Sydney.

The later finish should see the Women’s World Cup overlap with the English Premier League and other domestic competitions in European men’s football.

