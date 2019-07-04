FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands find inspiration from collective effort to beat Sweden and qualify for final

A contest between two teams of equal strength – the second semi-final at Parc de Olympique Lyonnais between Netherlands and Sweden proved to be a battle of temperament as the unlikely semi-finalists fought for a chance to set up a historic final against the defending champions United States of America. Two hours and a cagey display later, Netherlands secured their spot in only their second FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance.

There were minimal changes to the starting eleven of both teams from their previous triumphs. Netherlands lined up in their regular 4-3-3 formation with young forward Lineth Beerensteyn starting instead of the struggling Shanice van de Saanden. For Sweden, Lina Hunting replaced the suspended Fridolina Rolfo. While Nathale Bjorn was all set to make an appearance, a late injury meant Elin Rubensson would keep her place in Sweden’s usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

While Sweden began in a convincing fashion, pressure seemed to have gotten to the Dutch players as their usual vivacity was missing. There were a number of sweet passing moves from the team which rigorously believes in the Cruyffian way, but none of them were penetrating enough in the final third to trouble former-Chelsea goalie Hedvig Lindahl.

Sweden did not play any extra-ordinary football but they held off the Dutch players by excelling at their own game – recovering the ball with a relentless intensity in their own half and driving forward through their wide players. Sofia Jakobsson was the standout player for the Swedes with the team in Blue and Yellow vexing their muscle to physically outplay the Dutch. Jakobsson reeled in cross after cross and it was only due to Sari van Veenendaal’s superlative custodianship that Stina Blackstenius was denied early in the first half. A gripping first half of play finished goalless as Sweden efficiently countered each & every Dutch strategy with absolute elan.

It was a simmering second half right from the onset as both teams realised that a solitary goal could very well be the difference. While Sweden packed the centre with players, trying to diminish the space that the Dutch could exploit, Vivianne Miedema and Beerensteyn were isolated for better parts of the game.

The fifth corner of the match, all of them in Sweden’s favour up to that point, almost broke the deadlock. Following a scramble in the Netherlands penalty box, Fischer found herself in space to launch a shot towards van Veenendaal's goal which was deftly denied by the Dutch goalkeeper as she barely tipped it onto the post, the rebound quickly cleared by a host of Orange shirts.

Minutes later, Miedema almost lobbed in one on the opposite end, but the Arsenal centre-forward was again thwarted in open play. Another corner at the sixty-third minute resulted in another fingertip save, this time from Lindahl to deny Miedema's wonderful header off Spitse's corner.

The surprisingly ineffective Lieke Mertens' withdrawal at half-time had worked in favor of the European champions. Inclusion of local star van de Shaanden who plies her trade for Olympique Lyonnais incited a previously subdued crowd as she injected some thoroughly needed pace into the game.

Her darting runs behind the Swedish defense slowly unravelled the previously compact Swede backline as the humid conditions contributed to fatigue which further hindered Sweden's chances as the game progressed.

Eventually, it finished goalless in normal time. It looked like the match will be decided on penalties until a stroke of brilliance struck Netherlands.

The freshly minted Manchester United signing Jackie Groenen picked up a clever pass twenty yards out and precisely placed a shot down the ground into the far corner, barely out of Lindahl's reach.

The Dutch players broke into jubilant celebrations while the Swedes sunk to their knees, the timing of the goal all but ensuring that Netherlands had punched their tickets for the finals.

“The feeling? Well, what can I say? A feeling of emptiness really,” said Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson after the game. “Everyone who has experienced it knows it. You’re not angry, you’re not sad, you’re not disappointed. Empty, that’s what I feel like right now.”

Sweden were a revelation this summer, not only making it to the semi-finals but putting up consecutive all-round impressive performances. In the end, Netherlands' quality was too much for them to contend with. Yet, their displays have been a validation for the support women’s football has got in Sweden in recent years.

As far as the reigning European champions are concerned, the US will be way more difficult than anything they have faced till date, but Netherlands have found unlikely stars in every game, just like Jackie Groenen on Wednesday.

“To be perfectly honest, as long as somebody scores the goal that takes us to the World Cup Final, I don’t really care who it is, as long as someone does it,” Groenen told reporters before adding, “I’m just so honoured to wear this jersey, every single time I get the chance to do it.”

And if their trend of finding inspiration from the collective of their squad continues, winning a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup will not be beyond their reach. Just like Groenen concluded, “I think today truly shows what can happen when you dream big.”

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.