FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Google celebrates commencement of mega event with a doodle

Google on Friday marked the beginning of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France with a doodle dedicated to the teams participating in the football mega event.

The doodle depicts a collage of characters by guest artists representing each of the participating countries.

“Each Doodle will capture the local excitement of the World Cup competition as well as what soccer means to the guest artist personally,” Google said in its description of today’s doodle.

Over the next month, a total of 24 countries will compete with the final match in the biggest Women’s World Cup yet taking place on 7 July in Lyon, France. Four teams will be making their debut – Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica–the first Caribbean team ever to qualify.

Seven teams will be making their eighth consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup, including the USA, who return as defending champions looking to win their fourth title this year.

The tournament opener will see hosts France take on South Korea on Saturday. The French side is ranked 4th in the world and is tipped to go all the way in the mega event.

Organisers were pleased to announce on Thursday that more than 950,000 tickets were sold. “No one is more excited than Ettie, the French poussin, this year’s official mascot!” Google said in a statement.

