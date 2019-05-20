FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Champions League finalists Barcelona make up large chunk of Spain squad

Madrid: Ten of Barcelona's losing Champions League finalists were named in Spain's Women's World Cup squad, the country's football federation (RFEF) announced on Monday.

Barca were hammered 4-1 by French giants Lyon on Saturday and the likes of most-capped player Marta Torrejon, goalkeeper Sandra Panos and forward Mariona Caldentey will seek revenge at the tournament which begins on 7 June.

Free-scoring midfielder Jenni Hermoso is one of five players from Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid included in Jorge Vilda's team.

Spain open their campaign against South Africa on 8 June before facing two-time former winners Germany as well as China in the group stage.

Spain squad for Women's World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid), Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Mariasun Quinones (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Marta Corredera, Ivana Andres (both Levante), Leila Ouahabi, Marta Torrejon, Mapi Leon, Andrea Pereira (all Barcelona), Celia Jimenez (Seattle Reign)

Midfielders: Amanda Sampedro, Silvia Meseguer (both Atletico Madrid), Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Vicky Losada (all Barcelona), Virginia Torrecilla (Montpellier)

Forwards: Jenni Hermoso, Andrea Falcon (both Atletico Madrid), Lucia Garcia (Athletic Bilbao), Nahikari Garcia (Real Sociedad), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

