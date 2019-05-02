Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg left out of Norway squad due to dispute with national federation

Sports The Associated Press May 02, 2019 17:37:59 IST

Oslo: Norway has named its Women's World Cup squad without Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg who is in dispute with the national soccer federation.

Hegerberg has not played for the national team since 2017 while starring in attack for three-time defending European champion Lyon.

"I don't think the respect has been there. Sometimes you have to take tough decisions to stay true to yourself," she told The Associated Press last December when she won the individual prize awarded by France Football magazine.

Hegerberg and Lyon go for a fourth straight European title on 18 May against Barcelona in Budapest, Hungary.

No. 12-ranked Norway is in a World Cup group with host France, South Korea, and Nigeria. The tournament kicks off on 7 June in Paris and the final is on 7 July in Lyon.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 17:37:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement