FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg left out of Norway squad due to dispute with national federation

Oslo: Norway has named its Women's World Cup squad without Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg who is in dispute with the national soccer federation.

Hegerberg has not played for the national team since 2017 while starring in attack for three-time defending European champion Lyon.

Martin Sjögren har tatt ut følgende tropp til VM i Frankrike! Vi gleder oss 🙌💯 Norges kamper:

08. juni Norge - Nigeria

12. juni Frankrike - Norge

17. juni Sør-Korea - Norge#sterkeresammen pic.twitter.com/2KAlwLSVeG — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) May 2, 2019

"I don't think the respect has been there. Sometimes you have to take tough decisions to stay true to yourself," she told The Associated Press last December when she won the individual prize awarded by France Football magazine.

Hegerberg and Lyon go for a fourth straight European title on 18 May against Barcelona in Budapest, Hungary.

No. 12-ranked Norway is in a World Cup group with host France, South Korea, and Nigeria. The tournament kicks off on 7 June in Paris and the final is on 7 July in Lyon.

