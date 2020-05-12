You are here:
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India to be held from 17 February to 7 March in 2021

May 12, 2020

The postponed FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India was on Tuesday rescheduled to next year from 17 February to 7 March after the world body made a "thorough assessment" of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from 2 to 21 November this year but was postponed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which brought global sports activities to a grinding halt.

FIFA announced that the tournament will keep its original eligibility criteria and allow "players born on or after January 1, 2003 and on or before December 31, 2005" to compete.

"Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the decision to confirm the proposed new tournament dates, subject to further monitoring," the FIFA said in a statement.

The event will be competed among 16 teams across five venues.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: May 12, 2020

