You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA to choose from three bids for hosting 2023 women's World Cup

Sports Reuters Jun 10, 2020 18:01:17 IST

World soccer’s governing body FIFA will decide on which of three bids will host the next women’s World Cup, to be held in 2023, during an online meeting of its ruling council on 25 June.

FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday that it had received official 'bid books' from three contenders - Colombia, Japan and a joint New Zealand-Australia bid.

FIFA to choose from three bids for hosting 2023 womens World Cup

Representational image. Getty images

Brazil withdrew its candidacy on Monday saying the government did not consider it wise to offer financial guarantees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 tournament in France broke records in terms of television audiences and was seen as the most high-profile edition so far.

“The quality of the bids is testimony to the tremendous momentum women’s football has generated and we are looking forward to building on this to take women’s football to the next level at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 18:01:17 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres