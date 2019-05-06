Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA to add women's goalkeeper category, female team of the year at Best Awards in bid for gender parity

Sports The Associated Press May 06, 2019 19:04:13 IST

Zurich: FIFA is introducing gender parity for its awards by adding a women's goalkeeper category and a female team of the year.

FIFA to add womens goalkeeper category, female team of the year at Best Awards in bid for gender parity

Representational image. Reuters

The announcement on Monday ensures men and women will be in line for accolades in the same categories at the FIFA Best ceremony in Milan on 23 September.

FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban says "FIFA is certain that France will host a groundbreaking edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup this year, so I cannot think of a better moment to introduce these new awards. It is yet another step in the right direction to raise the profile of women's football."

There were already both men's and women's players and coaches of the year awards.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 19:04:13 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement