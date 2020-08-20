FIFA suspend two football officials amidst ongoing investigation into sexual abuse of young footballers in Haiti
FIFA’s ethics committee judges first extended a 90-day provisional ban of Yves Jean-Bart, the longtime Haiti football federation president, by another 90 days while he is investigated for allegedly abusing national team players
Zurich: FIFA suspended two more football officials in Haiti to widen its investigation Thursday into alleged systematic sexual abuse of young women players.
FIFA’s ethics committee judges first extended a 90-day provisional ban of Yves Jean-Bart, the longtime Haiti football federation president, by another 90 days while he is investigated for allegedly abusing national team players
FIFA said ethics investigators now “expanded the scope of the aforementioned investigations by opening formal proceedings” against a woman and a man.
They are the girls’ supervisor at the national training center, Nela Joseph, and the federation’s technical director, Wilner Etienne. Both were suspended for 90 days.
“Furthermore, preliminary investigation proceedings are currently being carried out that include the analysis of potential offenses committed” by other football officials in Haiti, FIFA said.
Jean-Bart, who has led Haitian football for 20 years, has denied the allegations that were published by British newspaper The Guardian in April.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ISL: Odisha FC hire Brazilian Rogerio Ramos as new goalkeeping coach
The former Indian national team goalkeeping coach Rogerio Ramos has signed a two-year deal with Odisha FC.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Asia's FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021 over pandemic
FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said the matches were postponed "with the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants".
FIFA postpones international matches for all confederations except UEFA in bid to reduce travel of athletes
FIFA said in a statement it was replacing the period scheduled from 31 August to 8 September with a new window from 24 January to 1 February next year "for all confederations except UEFA."