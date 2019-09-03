You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA reveals eight countries including Argentina and Brazil are vying to host 2023 women's World Cup

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 03, 2019 22:06:04 IST

  • Eight countries are vying to host the 2023 women's World Cup which will include 32 teams for first time, FIFA said

  • The eight nations in competition are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa

  • South Korea have indicated they will seek to co-host the event with North Korea

Lausanne: Eight countries are vying to host the 2023 women's World Cup which will include 32 teams for the first time, FIFA said on Tuesday.

Belgium and Bolivia have withdrawn from the original list of 10 nations ahead of the 2 September deadline for candidate submissions. A decision on the host will be announced in May.

The eight nations still in competition are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa.

South Korea have indicated they will seek to co-host the event with North Korea.

France hosted 24 teams for the 2019 World Cup which proved so successful that FIFA said it had decided to expand the event to 32 teams to boost the growth of the women's game.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 22:06:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores