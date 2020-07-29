FIFA ratifies COVID-19 relief plan, makes $1.5 billion available to associations, football communities
All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.
FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to football communities and national associations around the world.
Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s football during the plan’s third phase.
The massive spending plan aims to help men’s and women’s professional football as well as youth and grassroots football through a system of grants and loans.
Each of the six football confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million.
FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021.
