FIFA Rankings: India remain at 101 after finishing third at King's Cup; Portugal jump to fifth after UEFA Nations League

New Delhi: The Indian football team remained static at the 101st place in the FIFA rankings issued Friday. India had finished third in the King's Cup in Thailand, which was a FIFA-sanctioned tournament. Igor Stimac's men had lost to higher-ranked Curacao 1-3 before beating hosts Thailand 1-0. However, these results did not make any difference to India's rankings.

India's ranking points remained the same — 1219 — as in the previous rankings issued on 4 April. The Indian team is at the 18th spot among the Asian countries. Iran (20th). Japan (28), Korea (37), Australia (43) and Qatar (55) form the top five in Asia.

Belgium continued to top overall world rankings, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Portugal which rose two spots to move in at the fifth after adding the inaugural Nations League title to their European Championship crown. Fernando Santos' side leapfrogged Croatia and Uruguay.

Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto thanks to a second-half strike from Goncalo Guedes, after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick had seen them past Switzerland in the semis. The Dutch, who failed to qualify for both the Euro 2016 and last year's World Cup, also gained two spots, rising to 14th.

Belgium remains at the top of the rankings ahead of world champions France after back-to-back 3-0 wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.