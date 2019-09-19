FIFA rankings: Germany's slide continues as 2014 World Cup winners drop to World No 16; Belgium retain top spot

Zurich: Germany fell one place to No 16 in the latest FIFA world rankings, which are still led by Belgium.

As the 11th highest ranked European team, 2014 World Cup winner Germany risk being in the second-seeded pot and getting a tougher opponent when qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup are drawn, likely next year.

Germany lost a 2020 European Championships qualifier this month to the Netherlands, which rises three places to No 13.

Italy also move above Germany to No 15.

Belgium are followed by No 2 France, the 2018 World Cup winner, who trades places with No 3 Brazil.

England stay at No 4 and European champions Portugal rise one place to No 5.

Mexico lead CONCACAF nations at No 12, and the United States rise one to No 21.

Senegal are Africa's best at No 20. Iran at No 23 tops Asian confederation teams.