FIFA Rankings: Belgium hold off World Cup winners France to retain top spot, India move up two places to 101

Zurich: Belgium stayed on top and England rose above Croatia, who they were defeated by in the World Cup semi-finals, to reach No 4 this month, while the Indian football team gained two places to rise to 101 in the FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

Two wins in European Championship qualifying games means England swap places with Croatia, who lost against Hungary last month and are No 5.

Belgium edge World Cup winners France for the top spot and Brazil remain at No 3. Uruguay and European champions Portugal trade places at No 6 and 7. Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the top 10.

Germany rise three places to No 13 after scoring a late goal to beat the Netherlands, who drop two to No 16.

No 18 Mexico lead the CONCACAF teams and the United States are up one place to No. 24.

With 1219 total ranking points, the Indian team lies 18th among the Asian countries. The team did not play any international match after the last rankings on 7 February.

Iran continued to top the Asian rankings at 21, followed by Japan (26), South Korea (37), Australia (41) and Qatar (55).

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (5)

5. Croatia (4)

6. Uruguay (7)

7. Portugal (6)

8. Switzerland (8)

9. Spain (9)

10. Denmark (10)

11. Argentina (11)

12. Colombia (12)

13. Germany (16)

14. Sweden (14)

15. Chile (13)

16. Netherlands (14)

17. Italy (18)

18. Mexico (17)

19. Wales (19)

20. Poland (20)

21. Iran (22)

.

24. United States (25)

.

26. Japan (27)

.

.

37. South Korea (38)

.

41. Australia (42)

.

.

55. Qatar (55)

.

.

101. India (103)

With inputs from Agencies.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.