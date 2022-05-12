FIFA probes Ecuador World Cup player Byron Castillo's eligibility
FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings after Ecuador were alleged to have fielded an ineligible player during their successful qualifying campaign for the Qatar World Cup.
FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings after Ecuador were alleged to have fielded an ineligible player during their successful qualifying campaign for the Qatar World Cup.
Chile, who failed to reach the showpiece in Qatar later this year, lodged a complaint with football's world governing body alleging that full-back Byron Castillo was not Ecuadorian and had been born in Colombia.
The football federation of Chile alleged "use of a fake birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality".
The 23-year-old Castillo played in eight qualifiers, including both of Ecuador's matches against Chile — a 0-0 draw in Quito in September 2021 a 2-0 victory for Ecuador in Santiago two months later.
If FIFA rule against Ecuador, those matches could be forfeited allowing Chile to leapfrog into the final qualification place for Qatar 2022.
Chile finished seventh in the South American World Cup qualification table, seven points behind Ecuador in the fourth and final automatic berth for Qatar.
Chile were five points behind fifth-placed Peru, who now face an intercontinental playoff against either Australia or the UAE to reach the finals.
"FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the potential ineligibility of Byron David Castillo Segura," football's governing body said in a statement.
Ecuador's FA said that Castillo was "duly registered with the competent legal authority" and had "all valid national documents".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022: 3 million ticket requests for final; 1.4 million for England-US game
FIFA has received 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games.
EA Sports, FIFA end two-decade partnership, both eye new video games
Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually — the single biggest commercial earner in its expected $7 billion total revenue from 2019-2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Chile files legal challenge over Ecuador's place in tournament
A World Cup legal dispute flared Thursday with Chile challenging Ecuador’s place at the finals tournament over an alleged ineligible player.