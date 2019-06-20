FIFA President Gianni Infantino nominates General Secretary Fatma Samoura as corruption watchdog for CAF

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has asked his deputies to approve appointing General Secretary Fatma Samoura to a temporary role to clean up African football. Samoura would become FIFA General Delegate for Africa for an initial six months from August as part of an urgent audit of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on finances.

The development comes as CAF President Ahmad, who goes by one name, is embroiled in allegations of financial impropriety.

Infantino provided details of Samoura's proposed role in a letter on Thursday to the Bureau of the FIFA Council, which features the regional confederation leaders who serve as vice presidents of the global governing body.

Samoura's role could be extended beyond the six months with the approval of FIFA and CAF.

Samoura, a former United Nations official from Senegal, became FIFA's first female secretary general in 2016 after Infantino's election.

