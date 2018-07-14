FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirms 2022 World Cup in Qatar to be held between November and December

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday confirmed the dates for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

According to a report in ESPN, the next edition of the World Cup will switch to the winter months as Qatar's summer climate is not deemed suitable for the mega event.

"The dates for the World Cup are set. It will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December, 2022," Infantino said.

"The leagues are all aware and they will have to adapt their calendars as a consequence. In the end, it is the right decision. It cannot be played in June and July and in November and December the players are very well prepared because it is almost the beginning of the season." he further added.

Infantino did not give any new information on whether the first 48-team tournament would be held in Qatar in 2022 instead of in 2026 as originally planned.

“First we will discuss with the Qataris and then with the FIFA Council and stakeholders and decide calmly what the decision is,” he said. “For the moment, we have a World Cup with 32 teams.”

As things stand, the Qatar World Cup will be the final version of the tournament with 32 teams before expanding to 48 for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

