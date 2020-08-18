FIFA postpones international matches for all confederations except UEFA in bid to reduce travel of athletes
FIFA said in a statement it was replacing the period scheduled from 31 August to 8 September with a new window from 24 January to 1 February next year 'for all confederations except UEFA.'
FIFA on Tuesday announced international matches will only be played in Europe in the window that opens at the end of August to reduce travel for players.
This means non-European players will not have to travel to play with their national team.
This means non-European players will not have to travel to play with their national team.
FIFA said the new period in January and February had been chosen with the African Cup of Nations in mind, with "the exact dates to be determined at a later date".
FIFA said its Council had decided on these calendar changes "in response to the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to plague many parts of the world."
It also cancelled the women's internationals, scheduled for 14-22 September, for all confederations except UEFA.
