FIFA postpones 2021 U-20, U-17 World Cups to 2023 amid growing coronavirus crisis
'The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel,' explained football's governing body in a statement on its website.
Paris: FIFA has postponed next year's U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and U-17 tournament in Peru until 2023 due to coronavirus .
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel," explained football's governing body in a statement on its website.
"The global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways."
It added that FIFA looked forward to working with both host countries "to organise successful tournaments" in 2023.
The two events follow other international football competitions to fall victim to the virus, with Euro 2020 held over until next June, the Copa America moved to the same date, and the Africa Cup of Nations, held over until January 2022.
