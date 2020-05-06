You are here:
FIFA open investigation into Sampdoria's claim of holding share in Bruno Fernandes' transfer fee to Sporting Lisbon

Sports The Associated Press May 06, 2020 19:57:16 IST

Zurich: FIFA is investigating a complaint by Sampdoria to get a share of the reported €55 million ($59.4 million) transfer fee Manchester United paid Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes.

File image of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. AP

File image of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. AP

FIFA said Wednesday it is handling a claim filed against Sporting over a sell-on clause the Italian club believes is valid from the January sale. Man United is not involved in the case.

Fernandes played one season with Sampdoria before a move in 2017 to Sporting in a deal reportedly worth €8.5 million ($9.2 million) plus bonuses.

FIFA said it is now investigating “financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer” three years ago.

Sampdoria is reported to have inserted a clause earning it 10 percent of the profit if Sporting sold the Portugal midfielder. It could be worth several million euros (dollars).

However, the case is complicated by turmoil at Sporting in 2018 under a former club owner.

Fernandes was among a group of players who voided their contracts after being attacked by fans at the club training ground. Some players left, but Fernandes stayed and signed an improved contract.

FIFA will likely decide if the sell-on clause in the player’s original Sporting contract is valid in the subsequent one.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 19:57:16 IST

