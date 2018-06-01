FIFA lifts ban on Guatemala over failure to comply with anti-corruption rules ahead of 2026 World Cup vote

Guatemala: FIFA has lifted its suspension of the Guatemala football federation, over its failure to comply with anti-corruption rules, clearing the Central American country to vote in the 2026 World Cup hosting contest on 13 June.

FIFA says their ruling council must ratify the decision on 10 June in Moscow.

The suspension prevented Guatemalan teams from participating in international competitions such as the Gold Cup, the Central American Games and the CONCACAF Champions League.

"FIFA has today lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Guatemalan Football Association" Fedefut, it said in a statement.

The suspension "is lifted with immediate effect, restoring all its rights as a federation member of FIFA," Rios told a press conference. "It is a very happy day for us."

That same FIFA Council meeting must also approve the 2026 candidates, Morocco and the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid.

Guatemalan teams and officials were suspended since October 2016 from international football games and business until its statutes were aligned with FIFA's.

Its return means there could be 207 eligible voters in Moscow. The four bidding federations cannot vote.

Moroccan bid leaders have tried to pressure FIFA to remove four voting bodies which are American territories.

With inputs AP and AFP