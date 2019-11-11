Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA hands former Tanzanian federation president Jamal Malinzi 10-year ban for mismanaging 'a significant amount' of money

Sports The Associated Press Nov 11, 2019 19:42:13 IST

  • FIFA has banned a former soccer official for 10 years for mismanaging a significant amount of money from the governing body

  • Malinzi received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania's under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017

  • FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee â�� allocating project funds worldwide â�� and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money

Zurich: FIFA has banned a former football official for 10 years for mismanaging "a significant amount" of money from the governing body.

FIFA hands former Tanzanian federation president Jamal Malinzi 10-year ban for mismanaging a significant amount of money

Representational image. Reuters

FIFA says former Tanzanian soccer federation president Jamal Malinzi received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that "lack proper justification or explanation."

Malinzi also received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania's under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017.

FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee — allocating project funds worldwide — and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money.

Malinzi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($503,000).

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 19:42:13 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores