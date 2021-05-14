FIFA give Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte green light for Spain switch
Laporte could be a valuable addition to the Spanish squad given the central defence has been a problem area for coach Luis Enrique.
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has been approved to play for Spain instead of France at Euro 2020, FIFA told AFP on Friday.
The news comes after the 26-year-old defender who spent eight years at Athletic Bilbao was granted Spanish nationality earlier this week.
Born in Agen in France he was called up three times for Les Blues but never actually made it onto the pitch.
France coach Didier Deschamps has a wealth of options at centre-back, with Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet and Kurt Zouma among those picked ahead of Laporte in recent months.
Instead Laporte is now set to play for Spain at Euro 2020, potentially alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
He could be a valuable addition to the Spanish squad given the central defence has been a problem area for coach Luis Enrique.
Gerard Pique retired in 2018 and the spot next to Ramos has been filled by a number of players, including Villarreal's Pau Torres, Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia of Manchester City.
also read
Champions League: Pep Guardiola exorcises demons to lead Manchester City to first final
With already 25 major trophies to his name in just 12 seasons in charge of Barca, Bayern, and City, the 50-year-old can silence any lasting doubters and cement his status as one of the greatest coaches of all time with victory in Istanbul.
Premier League: Manchester City fans gather outside Etihad Stadium to celebrate title glory
Several hundred City supporters descended on the Etihad to start their title party following the result across Manchester at Old Trafford.
Premier League: Defiant Steve Bruce keen to stay at Newcastle United despite tough season
The personal nature of some of the attacks, coupled with uncertainty over the club's ownership, has led to speculation that Bruce might not be around by the start of the new season.