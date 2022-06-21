FIFA extends option for foreign players to leave Ukraine, Russia
FIFA has extended until June 2023 the possibility for foreign players and coaches based in Ukraine and Russia to unilaterally suspend their contracts and move to another club.
Lausanne: FIFA has extended until June 2023 the possibility for foreign players and coaches based in Ukraine and Russia to unilaterally suspend their contracts and move to another club.
"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to extend the temporary employment rules established in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) with the aim of effectively assisting players, clubs and coaches impacted by the war in Ukraine," FIFA said in a statement Tuesday.
The decision follows changes made to the transfer rules in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Should clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) or the Football Union of Russia (FUR) not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on 30 June 2022... these players and coaches will have the right to suspend their employment contracts with their clubs until 30 June 2023," FIFA added.
Minors fleeing Ukraine to other countries with their parents due to the conflict will be exempt from the rule preventing the international transfer of players before the age of 18.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Costa Rica claim last FIFA World Cup 2022 place with victory over New Zealand
Joel Campbell's early goal gave the Central Americans a nervy 1-0 win over New Zealand in the play-off on Tuesday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: 'Doubters eat your hats', Australia erupts in celebration after Socceroos beat Peru
Graham Arnold's men stunned Peru in a penalty shootout in Doha to clinch the penultimate spot at the global showpiece this year, with substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne the hero.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Dancing goalkeeper Redmayne confirms Australia’s fifth consecutive appearance
The 33-year-old clowned his way along the goal line as Peru's players prepared to take their penalty kicks and his block of Alex Valera's shot gave Australia a 5-4 win after the two sides had been deadlocked without a goal for 120 minutes.